G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Could Post A 16.96% Or More

During the last session, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s traded shares were 422,621, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.3% or -$1.11. The 52-week high for the GIII share is $34.71, that puts it down -6.83% from that peak though still a striking +76.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.76. The company’s market capitalization is $1.57 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 578.92 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 573.49 Million shares over the past three months.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. GIII has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII): Trading Information

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) registered a -3.3% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.38% in intraday trading to $33.98 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.21%, and it has moved by 8.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.86%. The short interest in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) is 4.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.13, which implies an increase of 1.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27 and $38 respectively. As a result, GIII is trading at a discount of 16.96% off the target high and -16.9% off the low.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) shares have gone up +137.5% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 223.61% against 5.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 117.3% this quarter and then jump 119.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $460.12 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $476.65 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $449.05 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27.8%. While earnings are projected to return -83.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s Biggest Investors

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. insiders own 11.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99%, with the float percentage being 111.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 277 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.11 Million shares (or 14.7% of all shares), a total value of $168.81 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.52 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $107.21 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,904,150 shares. This amounts to just over 6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $87.53 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 Million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $32.29 Million.