Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s traded shares were 725,732, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $110.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.7% or -$3.08. The 52-week high for the FND share is $114.08, that puts it down -2.85% from that peak though still a striking +73.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.37. The company’s market capitalization is $11.6 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 688.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 733.47 Million shares over the past three months.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. FND has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.53.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND): Trading Information

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) registered a -2.7% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.86% in intraday trading to $116.5 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.46%, and it has moved by 15.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.46%. The short interest in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) is 1.99 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $115.14, which implies an increase of 3.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100 and $130 respectively. As a result, FND is trading at a discount of 17.2% off the target high and -9.84% off the low.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) shares have gone up +42.5% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.67% against 29.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 55.9% this quarter and then jump 253.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $745.9 Million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $731.97 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $554.94 Million and $422.57 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.4% and then jump by 73.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.6%. While earnings are projected to return 28% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.46% per annum.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s Biggest Investors

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. insiders own 2.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.46%, with the float percentage being 107.97%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 441 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.35 Million shares (or 10.85% of all shares), a total value of $1.05 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.71 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $808.6 Million.