Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Contineus To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 6.65% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s traded shares were 524,129, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $208.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.31% or -$7.12. The 52-week high for the FVRR share is $336, that puts it down -61.48% from that peak though still a striking +88.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.03. The company’s market capitalization is $7.46 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 731.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 Million shares over the past three months.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. FVRR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR): Trading Information

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) registered a -3.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.81% in intraday trading to $230.7 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.1%, and it has moved by 3.8% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.65%. The short interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is 1.68 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $299.78, which implies an increase of 44.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $205 and $350 respectively. As a result, FVRR is trading at a discount of 68.21% off the target high and -1.48% off the low.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Fiverr International Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) shares have gone up +29.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.86% against 14.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -50% this quarter and then jump 20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65.14 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.12 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33.23 Million and $47.13 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 96% and then jump by 48.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 58.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Biggest Investors

Fiverr International Ltd. insiders own 18.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.27%, with the float percentage being 61.37%. Sands Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 392 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.83 Million shares (or 5.11% of all shares), a total value of $357.19 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.74 Million shares, is of Deer Vii & Co. Ltd.’s that is approximately 4.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $338.53 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund owns about 1,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $195.1 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 508Thousand, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $99.11 Million.