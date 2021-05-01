Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX): Can A Stock That’s Up 13.933% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. EGLX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.33, which implies an increase of 44.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.5 and $14 respectively. As a result, EGLX is trading at a discount of 63.93% off the target high and 34.66% off the low.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Biggest Investors

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) shares are Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund owns about 1,389,800 shares. This amounts to just over 1.2 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.96 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 422.24 Thousand, or about 0.36% of the stock, which is worth about $3.15 Million.