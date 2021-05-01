EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Jumped 16.01% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the last session, EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s traded shares were 405,728, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.32% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the EMKR share is $8.2, that puts it down -31.62% from that peak though still a striking +69.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.93. The company’s market capitalization is $229.5 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 298.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 659.84 Million shares over the past three months.

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. EMKR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR): Trading Information

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) registered a -5.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.7% in intraday trading to $6.75- this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.74%, and it has moved by 16.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.31%. The short interest in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) is 319.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.67, which implies an increase of 39.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.5 and $10.5 respectively. As a result, EMKR is trading at a discount of 68.54% off the target high and 20.39% off the low.

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that EMCORE Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) shares have gone up +80.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 476.92% against 39.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 184.6% this quarter and then jump 500% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -26%. While earnings are projected to return 81.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s Biggest Investors

EMCORE Corporation insiders own 6.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.79%, with the float percentage being 56.59%. Cannell Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.92 Million shares (or 7.93% of all shares), a total value of $15.93 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.31 Million shares, is of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 6.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $12.59 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) shares are Needham Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Needham Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1,500,000 shares. This amounts to just over 4.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.18 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 Million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $5.7 Million.