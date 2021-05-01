Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s traded shares were 691,805, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $57.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.93% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the EAR share is $76.75, that puts it down -34.08% from that peak though still a striking +43.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.58. The company’s market capitalization is $2.19 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 322.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 275.4 Million shares over the past three months.

Eargo, Inc. (EAR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. EAR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR): Trading Information

Eargo, Inc. (EAR) registered a -0.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.51% in intraday trading to $58.12 this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.85%, and it has moved by 28.% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.71%. The short interest in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) is 3.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.67, which implies an increase of 19.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $68 and $70 respectively. As a result, EAR is trading at a discount of 22.29% off the target high and 18.8% off the low.

Eargo, Inc. (EAR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -51.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 54.8% per annum.

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s Biggest Investors

Eargo, Inc. insiders own 1.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.13%, with the float percentage being 80.21%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.52 Million shares (or 17.03% of all shares), a total value of $292.27 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 932.79 Thousand shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 2.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $41.81 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Columbia Acorn Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 687,497 shares. This amounts to just over 1.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.15 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 630.71 Thousand, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $28.27 Million.