Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)’s traded shares were 392,781, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.99% or -$0.88. The 52-week high for the DRVN share is $35.56, that puts it down -24.68% from that peak though still a striking +21.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.26. The company’s market capitalization is $4.78 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 932.9 Million shares over the past three months.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. DRVN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.25, which implies an increase of 27.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32 and $42 respectively. As a result, DRVN is trading at a discount of 47.27% off the target high and 12.2% off the low.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -154.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 48.2% per annum.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)’s Biggest Investors

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund owns about 1,970,124 shares. This amounts to just over 1.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.36 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 Million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $45.49 Million.