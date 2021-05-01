Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Received A 91.23% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s traded shares were 318,807, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $64.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.03% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the DOMO share is $79, that puts it down -22.88% from that peak though still a striking +85.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.53. The company’s market capitalization is $2.04 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 639.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 480.6 Million shares over the past three months.

Domo, Inc. (DOMO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. DOMO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO): Trading Information

Domo, Inc. (DOMO) registered a -0.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.04% in intraday trading to $68.42 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.09%, and it has moved by 20.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.82%. The short interest in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) is 1.85 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87.6, which implies an increase of 36.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $83 and $91 respectively. As a result, DOMO is trading at a discount of 41.55% off the target high and 29.1% off the low.

Domo, Inc. (DOMO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Domo, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Domo, Inc. (DOMO) shares have gone up +91.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.83% against -0.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.8% this quarter and then fall -8.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 36.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s Biggest Investors

Domo, Inc. insiders own 1.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.06%, with the float percentage being 78.03%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 245 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.28 Million shares (or 8.01% of all shares), a total value of $145.18 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.2 Million shares, is of First Trust Advisors LP’s that is approximately 7.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $140.38 Million.