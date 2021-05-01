Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Jumped 29.31% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the last session, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s traded shares were 704,676, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.39% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the DRNA share is $32.67, that puts it down -4.75% from that peak though still a striking +47.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.5. The company’s market capitalization is $2.39 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 958.35 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 852.49 Million shares over the past three months.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. DRNA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA): Trading Information

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) registered a 0.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.53% in intraday trading to $32.67 this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.75%, and it has moved by 29.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.58%. The short interest in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) is 5.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.56, which implies an increase of 26.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34 and $48 respectively. As a result, DRNA is trading at a discount of 53.9% off the target high and 9.01% off the low.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) shares have gone up +48.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.79% against 8.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -19.4% this quarter and then jump 83.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.28 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.66 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.03 Million and $62.3 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36% and then jump by 10.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.2%. While earnings are projected to return 13.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s Biggest Investors

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 7.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.66%, with the float percentage being 90.2%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 272 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.25 Million shares (or 9.47% of all shares), a total value of $159.8 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.03 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $132.95 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,791,792 shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.47 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 Million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $45.21 Million.