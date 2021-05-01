Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Rose 30.1% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rise 111.79% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s traded shares were 782,718, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.83% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the DEN share is $55.25, that puts it down -1.54% from that peak though still a striking +30.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.03. The company’s market capitalization is $2.72 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 Million shares over the past three months.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. DEN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN): Trading Information

Denbury Inc. (DEN) registered a 0.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.05% in intraday trading to $55.55 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.86%, and it has moved by 17.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 111.79%. The short interest in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) is 1.09 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.25, which implies an increase of 7.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57 and $60 respectively. As a result, DEN is trading at a discount of 10.27% off the target high and 4.76% off the low.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Denbury Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Denbury Inc. (DEN) shares have gone up +230.36% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 233.3% this quarter and then jump 716.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $204.61 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $215.79 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $242.2 Million and $169.74 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -15.5% and then jump by 27.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -18.7%. While earnings are projected to return 105.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 32.6% per annum.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s Biggest Investors

Denbury Inc. insiders own 2.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.41%, with the float percentage being 97.17%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.38 Million shares (or 24.75% of all shares), a total value of $317.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.52 Million shares, is of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s that is approximately 11.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $141.79 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Denbury Inc. (DEN) shares are Fidelity Capital & Income Fund and American High-Income Trust. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Capital & Income Fund owns about 2,901,417 shares. This amounts to just over 5.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $83.01 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.09 Million, or about 4.17% of the stock, which is worth about $99.89 Million.