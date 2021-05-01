Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Could Post A 169.69% Or More

During the last session, Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s traded shares were 403,281, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.74% or $1.12. The 52-week high for the CYTH share is $27, that puts it down -191.26% from that peak though still a striking +67.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3. The company’s market capitalization is $58.34 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 462.52 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 850.68 Million shares over the past three months.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CYTH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.63.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25, which implies an increase of 169.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $25 respectively. As a result, CYTH is trading at a discount of 169.69% off the target high and 169.69% off the low.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -4.3%. While earnings are projected to return 19.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s Biggest Investors

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 3.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.74%, with the float percentage being 8.02%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 350Thousand shares (or 5.51% of all shares), a total value of $1.52 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100Thousand shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 1.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $435Thousand.