Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Has Been Rising 28.92% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s traded shares were 467,483, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.13% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the CYRX share is $84.97, that puts it down -50.2% from that peak though still a striking +71.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.9. The company’s market capitalization is $2.58 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 383.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 685.12 Million shares over the past three months.

Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. CYRX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX): Trading Information

Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) registered a 1.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.06% in intraday trading to $57.76 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.06%, and it has moved by 14.1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.92%. The short interest in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) is 3.78 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $75.63, which implies an increase of 33.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70 and $84 respectively. As a result, CYRX is trading at a discount of 48.49% off the target high and 23.74% off the low.

Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.78 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $48.84 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.76 Million and $9.39 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 379.3% and then jump by 420.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.1%. While earnings are projected to return -254.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s Biggest Investors

Cryoport, Inc. insiders own 1.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.55%, with the float percentage being 89.95%. Fred Alger Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 289 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.99 Million shares (or 13.13% of all shares), a total value of $262.65 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.91 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $127.57 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Alger Small Cap Focus Fund owns about 4,676,882 shares. This amounts to just over 10.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $318.96 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 Million, or about 2.3% of the stock, which is worth about $46.03 Million.