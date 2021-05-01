Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Has Been Rising 93.71% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s traded shares were 739,576, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.1% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the CRTO share is $40.48, that puts it down -1.89% from that peak though still a striking +79.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.19. The company’s market capitalization is $2.41 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 964.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 991.99 Million shares over the past three months.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. CRTO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.51.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO): Trading Information

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) registered a -1.1% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.53% in intraday trading to $40.76 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.61%, and it has moved by 17.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 93.71%. The short interest in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is 3.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.53, which implies a decline of -8.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29 and $45 respectively. As a result, CRTO is trading at a discount of 13.26% off the target high and -27.01% off the low.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Criteo S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Criteo S.A. (CRTO) shares have gone up +183.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.38% against 3.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -1.9% this quarter and then jump 37% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $201.07 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $193.81 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $204.89 Million and $157.24 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -1.9% and then jump by 23.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.9%. While earnings are projected to return -16.2% in 2021, the next five years will return -4.87% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s Biggest Investors

Criteo S.A. insiders own 5.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.2%, with the float percentage being 86.69%. Neuberger Berman Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 176 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.15 Million shares (or 10.12% of all shares), a total value of $126.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.68 Million shares, is of DnB Asset Management AS’s that is approximately 7.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $162.68 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Criteo S.A. (CRTO) shares are AB Discovery Value Fund and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that AB Discovery Value Fund owns about 1,016,427 shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.95 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 873.5 Thousand, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $30.34 Million.