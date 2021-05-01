ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s traded shares were 344,872, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.31% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the CFRX share is $8.455, that puts it down -90.86% from that peak though still a striking +4.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.21. The company’s market capitalization is $174.24 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 966.53 Million shares over the past three months.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CFRX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX): Trading Information

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) registered a 2.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.99% in intraday trading to $4.52- this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.26%, and it has moved by -1.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.28%. The short interest in ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) is 5.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.2, which implies an increase of 220.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.5 and $22 respectively. As a result, CFRX is trading at a discount of 396.61% off the target high and 46.73% off the low.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.1%. While earnings are projected to return 19.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.7% per annum.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s Biggest Investors

ContraFect Corporation insiders own 7.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.96%, with the float percentage being 53.17%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.3 Million shares (or 13.47% of all shares), a total value of $26.75 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.6 Million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 4.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $8.08 Million.