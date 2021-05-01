Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s -6.72% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s traded shares were 394,430, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.28% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the COCP share is $3.04, that puts it down -157.63% from that peak though still a striking +40.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.7. The company’s market capitalization is $84.33 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 475.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.82 Million shares over the past three months.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. COCP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP): Trading Information

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) registered a -3.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.53% in intraday trading to $1.29 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.72%, and it has moved by -12.59% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -13.24%. The short interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) is 2.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4, which implies an increase of 238.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $4 respectively. As a result, COCP is trading at a discount of 238.98% off the target high and 238.98% off the low.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) shares have gone up +38.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0% against 8.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 20% this quarter and then jump 42.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.7%. While earnings are projected to return 88.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s Biggest Investors

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. insiders own 27.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.23%, with the float percentage being 19.73%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.95 Million shares (or 13.2% of all shares), a total value of $5.37 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.96 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.66 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,201,742 shares. This amounts to just over 4.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.63 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 663.62 Thousand, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $902.53 Thousand.