Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s traded shares were 396,989, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.06% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the CDTX share is $4.45, that puts it down -100.45% from that peak though still a striking +18.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $107.2 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 855.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 925.4 Million shares over the past three months.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. CDTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX): Trading Information

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX) registered a -3.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.33% in intraday trading to $2.37- this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.45%, and it has moved by -2.2% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 11%. The short interest in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) is 1.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7, which implies an increase of 215.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $10 respectively. As a result, CDTX is trading at a discount of 350.45% off the target high and 125.23% off the low.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX) shares have jump down -20.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.44% against 8.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.5% this quarter and then jump 31.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 121.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.5 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.33 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $2.53 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 315%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.1%. While earnings are projected to return -27.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s Biggest Investors

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 18.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.57%, with the float percentage being 67.08%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.74 Million shares (or 7.78% of all shares), a total value of $7.48 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.82 Million shares, is of Bellevue Group AG’s that is approximately 5.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.64 Million.