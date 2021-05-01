China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Jumped 22.69% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the last session, China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG)’s traded shares were 310,142, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.3, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.99% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the CREG share is $14.39, that puts it down -54.73% from that peak though still a striking +77.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.1. The company’s market capitalization is $59.87 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 97.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 311.34 Million shares over the past three months.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CREG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG): Trading Information

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) registered a 2.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.78% in intraday trading to $9.87- this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.2%, and it has moved by 22.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 82.71%. The short interest in China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) is 28.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $350, which implies an increase of 3663.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $350 and $350 respectively. As a result, CREG is trading at a discount of 3663.44% off the target high and 3663.44% off the low.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -41%. While earnings are projected to return 128.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG)’s Biggest Investors

China Recycling Energy Corporation insiders own 15.4% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.84%, with the float percentage being 5.73%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 78.17 Thousand shares (or 2.46% of all shares), a total value of $397.86 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.73 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 1.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $186.95 Thousand.