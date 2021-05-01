ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Dropped -4.69% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)’s traded shares were 445,444, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.92% or -$1.33. The 52-week high for the ECOM share is $28.94, that puts it down -36.83% from that peak though still a striking +65.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.29. The company’s market capitalization is $628.49 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 350.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 331.49 Million shares over the past three months.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ECOM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM): Trading Information

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) registered a -5.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.16% in intraday trading to $24.93 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.58%, and it has moved by -4.69% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 32.35%. The short interest in ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) is 667.25 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.4, which implies an increase of 43.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $36 respectively. As a result, ECOM is trading at a discount of 70.21% off the target high and 4.02% off the low.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.43 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.7 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.03 Million and $36.35 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.9% and then jump by 3.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.4%. While earnings are projected to return 418.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 8% per annum.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)’s Biggest Investors

ChannelAdvisor Corporation insiders own 2.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.23%, with the float percentage being 97.72%. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 206 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.65 Million shares (or 8.93% of all shares), a total value of $42.41 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.3 Million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 7.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $36.74 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) shares are Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc.. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Janus Henderson Venture Fund owns about 1,800,218 shares. This amounts to just over 6.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.77 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 Million, or about 3.69% of the stock, which is worth about $22.49 Million.