Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Given A -34.1% Drop From High?

During the last session, Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s traded shares were 925,892, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.9, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.84% or -$0.67. The 52-week high for the VNE share is $30.71, that puts it down -34.1% from that peak though still a striking +68.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.31. The company’s market capitalization is $2.56 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 414.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 701.78 Million shares over the past three months.

Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.2. VNE has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.83.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE): Trading Information

Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) registered a -2.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.44% in intraday trading to $27.08 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.72%, and it has moved by -4.1% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 7.51%. The short interest in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) is 7.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.34, which implies an increase of 15.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $40.03 respectively. As a result, VNE is trading at a discount of 74.8% off the target high and -34.5% off the low.

Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Veoneer, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) shares have gone up +52.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.49% against 30.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -3.7% this quarter and then jump 39% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $409.14 Million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $438.27 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $184Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 122.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -69.9%. While earnings are projected to return 0.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s Biggest Investors

Veoneer, Inc. insiders own 0.4% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.99%, with the float percentage being 52.2%. Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 171 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.02 Million shares (or 7.18% of all shares), a total value of $170.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.5 Million shares, is of Fjarde Ap-Fonden/Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s that is approximately 4.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $117.15 Million.