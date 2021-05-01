Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given A -14.6% Drop From High?

During the last session, Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s traded shares were 496,051, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.23% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the TGI share is $19.39, that puts it down -14.6% from that peak though still a striking +74.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.36. The company’s market capitalization is $930.23 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 862.17 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 Million shares over the past three months.

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. TGI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI): Trading Information

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) registered a -1.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.14% in intraday trading to $18.22 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.81%, and it has moved by -7.74% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 34.71%. The short interest in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) is 3Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.82, which implies a decline of -0.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $28 respectively. As a result, TGI is trading at a discount of 65.48% off the target high and -29.08% off the low.

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Triumph Group, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) shares have gone up +168.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -102.95% against -1.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -88.4% this quarter and then jump 105.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -36.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $436.26 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $446.65 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $693.11 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -37.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.2%. While earnings are projected to return 91.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s Biggest Investors

Triumph Group, Inc. insiders own 1.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.33%, with the float percentage being 89.8%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 227 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.38 Million shares (or 15.25% of all shares), a total value of $105.3 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.96 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 12.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $87.37 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 4,332,300 shares. This amounts to just over 7.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.41 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.27 Million, or about 5.96% of the stock, which is worth about $60.19 Million.