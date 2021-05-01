Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Given A -19.98% Drop From High?

During the last session, Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s traded shares were 323,843, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.85% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the TGH share is $30.74, that puts it down -19.98% from that peak though still a striking +73.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.28 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 684.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 598.02 Million shares over the past three months.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. TGH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.91.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH): Trading Information

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) registered a -0.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.34% in intraday trading to $28.26 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.54%, and it has moved by -10.26% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 33.58%. The short interest in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) is 1.01 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38, which implies an increase of 48.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34 and $42 respectively. As a result, TGH is trading at a discount of 63.93% off the target high and 32.71% off the low.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Textainer Group Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) shares have gone up +72.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 132.52% against 26.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 435.3% this quarter and then jump 225% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -6.4%. While earnings are projected to return 37.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 12% per annum.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s Biggest Investors

Textainer Group Holdings Limited insiders own 10.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.36%, with the float percentage being 66.2%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.9 Million shares (or 5.73% of all shares), a total value of $55.53 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.72 Million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 5.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $52.15 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund owns about 2,019,613 shares. This amounts to just over 4 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.23 Million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $35.12 Million.