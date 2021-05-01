Can You Get A Quick Recovery From SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given A -43.05% Drop From High?

During the last session, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s traded shares were 695,086, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $263.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.43% or -$12.22. The 52-week high for the SEDG share is $377, that puts it down -43.05% from that peak though still a striking +67.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $85.69. The company’s market capitalization is $13.7 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 792.35 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 Million shares over the past three months.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. SEDG has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.99.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG): Trading Information

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) registered a -4.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.77% in intraday trading to $295.3 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.69%, and it has moved by -2.81% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -17.42%. The short interest in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is 1.97 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $315.79, which implies an increase of 19.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51 and $435 respectively. As a result, SEDG is trading at a discount of 65.06% off the target high and -80.65% off the low.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) shares have jump down -0.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 18% against 20.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.2% this quarter and then jump 19.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $396.21 Million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $446.81 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $431.22 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -8.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9%. While earnings are projected to return -8.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.6% per annum.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Biggest Investors

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. insiders own 1.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.79%, with the float percentage being 84.83%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 794 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6Million shares (or 11.54% of all shares), a total value of $1.91 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.97 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 5.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $949.2 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 1,392,833 shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $400.36 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 Million, or about 2.3% of the stock, which is worth about $343.32 Million.