Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Given A -69.46% Drop From High?

During the last session, Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s traded shares were 636,718, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.18% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the FENG share is $2.83, that puts it down -69.46% from that peak though still a striking +32.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $121.76 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.91 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.68 Million shares over the past three months.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. FENG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG): Trading Information

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) registered a -1.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.24% in intraday trading to $1.84 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.6%, and it has moved by -9.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.17%. The short interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) is 300.8 Million shares and it means that shorts have 112.24 day(s) to cover.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.5%. While earnings are projected to return -37.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.29% per annum.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s Biggest Investors

Phoenix New Media Limited insiders own 24.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.57%, with the float percentage being 31.28%. FIL LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.74 Million shares (or 5.25% of all shares), a total value of $2.09 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 927.5 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 2.8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.11 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) shares are IVA Fiduciary Tr-IVA International Fd and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that IVA Fiduciary Tr-IVA International Fd owns about 322,657 shares. This amounts to just over 0.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $387.19 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 174.95 Thousand, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $309.66 Thousand.