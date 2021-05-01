Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Given A -22.64% Drop From High?

During the last session, Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s traded shares were 522,934, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.82% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the MITK share is $19.88, that puts it down -22.64% from that peak though still a striking +52.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.7. The company’s market capitalization is $691.96 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 453.35 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 848.63 Million shares over the past three months.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. MITK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK): Trading Information

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) registered a -1.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.87% in intraday trading to $17.04 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.22%, and it has moved by 13.2% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.83%. The short interest in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) is 3.86 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.5, which implies an increase of 32.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $25 respectively. As a result, MITK is trading at a discount of 54.23% off the target high and 17.21% off the low.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Mitek Systems, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) shares have gone up +25.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -1.49% against -16.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.3% this quarter and then fall -11.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18%. While earnings are projected to return 1.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s Biggest Investors

Mitek Systems, Inc. insiders own 2.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.56%, with the float percentage being 66.51%. Legal & General Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3Million shares (or 6.99% of all shares), a total value of $53.26 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.88 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $51.24 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,094,158 shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.45 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.03 Million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $15.07 Million.