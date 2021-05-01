Can You Get A Quick Recovery From CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given A -56.97% Drop From High?

During the last session, CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s traded shares were 654,930, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.06% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the CURI share is $24, that puts it down -56.97% from that peak though still a striking +51.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.44. The company’s market capitalization is $803.46 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 548.81 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.3 Million shares over the past three months.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. CURI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI): Trading Information

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) registered a 1.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.44% in intraday trading to $16.00 this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.75%, and it has moved by 21.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.61%. The short interest in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) is 2.78 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.86, which implies an increase of 36.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $26 respectively. As a result, CURI is trading at a discount of 70.05% off the target high and -14.98% off the low.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.