BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Rose 58.53% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -21.36% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s traded shares were 644,011, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.18% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the BBIO share is $73.5, that puts it down -31.44% from that peak though still a striking +58.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.19. The company’s market capitalization is $8.33 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 695.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 Million shares over the past three months.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. BBIO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.74.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO): Trading Information

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) registered a 1.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.5% in intraday trading to $56.77 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.66%, and it has moved by -5.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.36%. The short interest in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is 10.7 Million shares and it means that shorts have 10.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $82.88, which implies an increase of 48.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75 and $92 respectively. As a result, BBIO is trading at a discount of 64.52% off the target high and 34.12% off the low.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) shares have gone up +44.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.32% against -0.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.1% this quarter and then jump 28.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1008.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -53.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Biggest Investors

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. insiders own 5.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.72%, with the float percentage being 84.33%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 255 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 34.51 Million shares (or 23.17% of all shares), a total value of $2.45 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.62 Million shares, is of Viking Global Investors, L.P.’s that is approximately 17.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.89 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2,303,811 shares. This amounts to just over 1.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $141.91 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.08 Million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $147.7 Million.