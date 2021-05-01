Boom Or Bust: Where Does Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)’s traded shares were 513,242, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.01% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the WLL share is $41.13, that puts it down -2.65% from that peak though still a striking +99.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $1.56 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 714.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 680.81 Million shares over the past three months.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. WLL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.06.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL): Trading Information

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) registered a -1.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.58% in intraday trading to $41.13 this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.94%, and it has moved by 15.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.28%. The short interest in Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) is 2.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.14, which implies an increase of 2.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $49 respectively. As a result, WLL is trading at a discount of 22.29% off the target high and -25.13% off the low.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Whiting Petroleum Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) shares have gone up +179.43% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 101% this quarter and then jump 101.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $225.98 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $224.92 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $244.85 Million and $91.6 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -7.7% and then jump by 145.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -17.8%. While earnings are projected to return 21% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)’s Biggest Investors

Whiting Petroleum Corporation insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.61%, with the float percentage being 93.81%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 204 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.53 Million shares (or 9.06% of all shares), a total value of $88.31 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.38 Million shares, is of Loomis Sayles & Company, LP’s that is approximately 8.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $84.47 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) shares are Vanguard Fixed Income Securities Fds-High Yield Corporate Fd and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Fixed Income Securities Fds-High Yield Corporate Fd owns about 1,653,607 shares. This amounts to just over 4.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.63 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.65 Million, or about 4.23% of the stock, which is worth about $33.52 Million.