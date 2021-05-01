Boom Or Bust: Where Does USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC)’s traded shares were 334,605, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.62% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the USAC share is $16.5, that puts it down -12.63% from that peak though still a striking +63.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.35. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 458.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 296.56 Million shares over the past three months.

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. USAC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC): Trading Information

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) registered a -3.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.48% in intraday trading to $15.50 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.75%, and it has moved by -4.06% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 7.72%. The short interest in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) is 514.31 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.2, which implies an increase of 3.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $17 respectively. As a result, USAC is trading at a discount of 16.04% off the target high and -11.26% off the low.

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that USA Compression Partners, LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) shares have gone up +48.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 94.14% against 21%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 98.3% this quarter and then fall -50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -1.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $159.85 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $163.6 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $179Million and $168.65 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -10.7% and then fell by -3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15.9%. While earnings are projected to return 95.4% in 2021, the next five years will return -1% per annum.

USAC Dividend Yield

USA Compression Partners, LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for USA Compression Partners, LP is 2.1, with the dividend yield indicating at 13.82 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 14.3%.

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC)’s Biggest Investors

USA Compression Partners, LP insiders own 48.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.43%, with the float percentage being 49.6%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 18.18 Million shares (or 18.74% of all shares), a total value of $247.27 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.03 Million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $14.01 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income owns about 11,558,368 shares. This amounts to just over 11.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $161.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.66 Million, or about 5.84% of the stock, which is worth about $79.13 Million.