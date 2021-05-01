Boom Or Bust: Where Does The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)’s traded shares were 351,503, with the beta value of the company hitting 1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $85.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.96% or -$0.83. The 52-week high for the ENSG share is $98.66, that puts it down -14.92% from that peak though still a striking +60.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.72. The company’s market capitalization is $4.72 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 461.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 299Million shares over the past three months.

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ENSG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.82.

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG): Trading Information

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) registered a -0.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.93% in intraday trading to $90.30 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.86%, and it has moved by -7.34% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 17.73%. The short interest in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) is 1.42 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $97.75, which implies an increase of 13.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $95 and $100 respectively. As a result, ENSG is trading at a discount of 16.48% off the target high and 10.66% off the low.

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Ensign Group, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) shares have gone up +51.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.5% against -17.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.5% this quarter and then jump 7.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $631.97 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $651.51 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $589.61 Million and $584.7 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.2% and then jump by 11.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.5%. While earnings are projected to return 86.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

ENSG Dividend Yield

The Ensign Group, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 29, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Ensign Group, Inc. is 0.21, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.55%.

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)’s Biggest Investors

The Ensign Group, Inc. insiders own 5.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.38%, with the float percentage being 93.44%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 411 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.86 Million shares (or 14.31% of all shares), a total value of $573.33 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.06 Million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 11.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $441.7 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3,427,004 shares. This amounts to just over 6.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $321.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.44 Million, or about 2.61% of the stock, which is worth about $104.66 Million.