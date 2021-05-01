Boom Or Bust: Where Does Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s traded shares were 462,246, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.84% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the LHDX share is $37.99, that puts it down -506.87% from that peak though still a striking +2.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.12. The company’s market capitalization is $250.86 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 363.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 516.61 Million shares over the past three months.

Lucira Health, Inc. (LHDX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. LHDX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19, which implies an increase of 203.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $29 respectively. As a result, LHDX is trading at a discount of 363.26% off the target high and 43.77% off the low.

Lucira Health, Inc. (LHDX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -29.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s Biggest Investors

Lucira Health, Inc. insiders own 2.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.65%, with the float percentage being 40.65%. Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.5 Thousand shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $30.25 Thousand in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lucira Health, Inc. (LHDX) shares are American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund owns about 223,129 shares. This amounts to just over 0.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.7 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 216.01 Thousand, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $2.61 Million.