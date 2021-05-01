Boom Or Bust: Where Does Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s traded shares were 328,374, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.47% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the GLBS share is $92, that puts it down -1773.73% from that peak though still a striking +20.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.92. The company’s market capitalization is $51.91 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 566.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.57 Million shares over the past three months.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GLBS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS): Trading Information

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) registered a 4.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.81% in intraday trading to $4.95- this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.11%, and it has moved by 7.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.01%. The short interest in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is 1.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20000, which implies an increase of 407232% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20000 and $20000 respectively. As a result, GLBS is trading at a discount of 407232% off the target high and 407232% off the low.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -41.44%. While earnings are projected to return 97.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Biggest Investors

Globus Maritime Limited insiders own 1.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.67%, with the float percentage being 4.76%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 290.54 Thousand shares (or 9.56% of all shares), a total value of $1.66 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.25 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $81.34 Thousand.