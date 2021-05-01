Boom Or Bust: Where Does COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)’s traded shares were 316,617, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.4, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.84% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the COMS share is $11.07, that puts it down -361.25% from that peak though still a striking +23.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.83. The company’s market capitalization is $163.94 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.36 Million shares over the past three months.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. COMS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.73 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $500Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $87Million and $869Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1885.1% and then fell by -42.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.7%. While earnings are projected to return -44.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)’s Biggest Investors

COMSovereign Holding Corp. insiders own 48.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.37%, with the float percentage being 2.67%. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 96Thousand shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $256.32 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 80.31 Thousand shares, is of Diversified Trust Company’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $481.87 Thousand.