Boom Or Bust: Where Does Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s traded shares were 878,541, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $60.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.97% or -$0.59. The 52-week high for the BMBL share is $84.8, that puts it down -40.77% from that peak though still a striking +4.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $57.4. The company’s market capitalization is $11.12 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.78 Million shares over the past three months.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. BMBL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.71, which implies an increase of 14.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51 and $82 respectively. As a result, BMBL is trading at a discount of 36.12% off the target high and -15.34% off the low.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -319.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 79.1% per annum.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Biggest Investors

Bumble Inc. insiders own 0.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.22%, with the float percentage being 69.59%. Calamos Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 116.1 Thousand shares (or 0.1% of all shares), a total value of $7.24 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100Thousand shares, is of Wolfswood Holdings, LLC’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.24 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that New Economy Fund (The) owns about 2,189,838 shares. This amounts to just over 1.9 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $136.6 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.14 Million, or about 1.86% of the stock, which is worth about $133.79 Million.