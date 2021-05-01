Boom Or Bust: Where Does AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s traded shares were 454,524, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $50.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.7% or -$0.87. The 52-week high for the AMCX share is $83.63, that puts it down -66.33% from that peak though still a striking +60.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.03. The company’s market capitalization is $2.09 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 694.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 Million shares over the past three months.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.3. AMCX has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.87.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX): Trading Information

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) registered a -1.7% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.87% in intraday trading to $53.99 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.3%, and it has moved by -6.47% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 40.56%. The short interest in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) is 6.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.55, which implies an increase of 10.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23 and $90 respectively. As a result, AMCX is trading at a discount of 79% off the target high and -54.26% off the low.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that AMC Networks Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) shares have gone up +139.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.74% against 2.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.2% this quarter and then fall -2.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $722.32 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $692.43 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $734.38 Million and $646.29 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -1.6% and then jump by 7.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -1.5%. While earnings are projected to return -30.5% in 2021, the next five years will return -12.2% per annum.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s Biggest Investors

AMC Networks Inc. insiders own 7.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 132.5%, with the float percentage being 143.12%. ClearBridge Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 354 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.91 Million shares (or 16.36% of all shares), a total value of $175.47 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.53 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 15.1% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $161.87 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,996,925 shares. This amounts to just over 6.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $106.16 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.65 Million, or about 5.51% of the stock, which is worth about $108.35 Million.