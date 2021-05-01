Boom Or Bust: Where Does Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT)’s traded shares were 904,269, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.07% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the APT share is $25.55, that puts it down -185.16% from that peak though still a striking +1.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.81. The company’s market capitalization is $121.83 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 478.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 Million shares over the past three months.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. APT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT): Trading Information

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) registered a -4.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.59% in intraday trading to $10.49 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.72%, and it has moved by -5.49% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -19.64%. The short interest in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) is 1.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.75, which implies an increase of 86.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.75 and $16.75 respectively. As a result, APT is trading at a discount of 86.94% off the target high and 86.94% off the low.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 102.4%. While earnings are projected to return 751% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT)’s Biggest Investors

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. insiders own 9.7% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.62%, with the float percentage being 43.88%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.07 Million shares (or 7.85% of all shares), a total value of $11.91 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 937.85 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.46 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 467,491 shares. This amounts to just over 3.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.21 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 315.05 Thousand, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $3.07 Million.