Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stops To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Down -12.38% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s traded shares were 380,895, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $75.1, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.37% or -$1.04. The 52-week high for the BHVN share is $100.77, that puts it down -34.18% from that peak though still a striking +60.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.53. The company’s market capitalization is $4.85 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 503.95 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 663.69 Million shares over the past three months.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. BHVN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN): Trading Information

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) registered a -1.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.47% in intraday trading to $77.00 this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.36%, and it has moved by 14.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.38%. The short interest in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is 5.35 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $102.42, which implies an increase of 36.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $76 and $125 respectively. As a result, BHVN is trading at a discount of 66.44% off the target high and 1.2% off the low.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) shares have jump down -3.2% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.53% against 8.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.1% this quarter and then jump 12% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 283% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.63 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $52.92 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.15 Million and $7.65 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3430% and then jump by 591.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -19.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Biggest Investors

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. insiders own 13.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.98%, with the float percentage being 122.2%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 342 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.33 Million shares (or 8.61% of all shares), a total value of $456.92 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.65 Million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 7.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $398.5 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 4,568,702 shares. This amounts to just over 7.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $312.27 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.68 Million, or about 4.33% of the stock, which is worth about $229.86 Million.