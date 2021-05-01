Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s traded shares were 347,255, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.96% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the BBAR share is $5.09, that puts it down -94.27% from that peak though still a striking +19.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.1. The company’s market capitalization is $535.06 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 197.4 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 383.49 Million shares over the past three months.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.4. BBAR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR): Trading Information

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) registered a -2.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.75% in intraday trading to $2.84- this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.75%, and it has moved by -4.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.38%. The short interest in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) is 1.1 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.38, which implies an increase of 181.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $11.76 respectively. As a result, BBAR is trading at a discount of 348.85% off the target high and 14.5% off the low.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) shares have gone up +12.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.48% against 18.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -85.7% this quarter and then fall -80.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -38.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $189.76 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $204.95 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $368.27 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -48.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.8%. While earnings are projected to return -38.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 31.93% per annum.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s Biggest Investors

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.81%, with the float percentage being 2.81%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 710.88 Thousand shares (or 0.35% of all shares), a total value of $2.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 612.61 Thousand shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 0.3% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.97 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) shares are GMO Emerging Markets Fund and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that GMO Emerging Markets Fund owns about 228,200 shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $618.42 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 186.02 Thousand, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $507.84 Thousand.