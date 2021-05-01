Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU): Can A Stock That’s Up 1.07% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s traded shares were 419,012, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.3. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.34% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the AYTU share is $21.3, that puts it down -221.75% from that peak though still a striking +11.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.86. The company’s market capitalization is $155.39 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 279.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 691.52 Million shares over the past three months.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (AYTU) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. AYTU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU): Trading Information

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (AYTU) registered a -1.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.06% in intraday trading to $7.20- this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.5%, and it has moved by -10.78% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 10.7%. The short interest in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) is 1.85 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.5, which implies an increase of 164.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $24 respectively. As a result, AYTU is trading at a discount of 262.54% off the target high and 66.16% off the low.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (AYTU) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (AYTU) shares have jump down -30.85% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 76% this quarter and then fall -60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 111% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 91.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s Biggest Investors

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. insiders own 7.8% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.73%, with the float percentage being 23.57%. Stonepine Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.4 Million shares (or 5.96% of all shares), a total value of $8.36 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.33 Million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 5.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.97 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (AYTU) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 479,422 shares. This amounts to just over 2.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.64 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 479.27 Thousand, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $2.87 Million.