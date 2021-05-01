AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s traded shares were 837,372, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $77.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.41% or $1.07. The 52-week high for the ATRC share is $77.51, that puts it down -0.57% from that peak though still a striking +56.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.71. The company’s market capitalization is $3.52 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 373.85 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 394.82 Million shares over the past three months.

AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.4. ATRC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC): Trading Information

AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) registered a 1.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.11% in intraday trading to $79.54 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.7%, and it has moved by 21.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.44%. The short interest in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) is 1.97 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.13, which implies an increase of 5.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70 and $102 respectively. As a result, ATRC is trading at a discount of 32.35% off the target high and -9.17% off the low.

AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that AtriCure, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) shares have gone up +111.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.28% against 15.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -65% this quarter and then fall -163.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -3.3%. While earnings are projected to return -22.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s Biggest Investors

AtriCure, Inc. insiders own 2.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.95%, with the float percentage being 100.8%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 284 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.76 Million shares (or 8.25% of all shares), a total value of $209.46 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.86 Million shares, is of Fred Alger Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $159.25 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Alger Small Cap Focus Fund owns about 2,881,152 shares. This amounts to just over 6.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $167.77 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.2 Million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $66.71 Million.