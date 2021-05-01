Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Received A 31.66% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)’s traded shares were 655,785, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.28% or -$0.9. The 52-week high for the AY share is $48.49, that puts it down -25.78% from that peak though still a striking +44.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.5. The company’s market capitalization is $4.27 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.49 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.08 Million shares over the past three months.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. AY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY): Trading Information

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) registered a -2.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.34% in intraday trading to $40.30 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.78%, and it has moved by 9.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.5%. The short interest in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) is 6.41 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44, which implies an increase of 14.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41 and $50 respectively. As a result, AY is trading at a discount of 29.7% off the target high and 6.36% off the low.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) shares have gone up +31.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 675% against 3.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 80% this quarter and then jump 58.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $248.23 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $288.3 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $210.4 Million and $261.76 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18% and then jump by 10.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.5%. While earnings are projected to return -81.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 49.5% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

AY Dividend Yield

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is 1.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.26 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.46%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)’s Biggest Investors

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc insiders own 44.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.35%, with the float percentage being 87.14%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 259 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.04 Million shares (or 5.66% of all shares), a total value of $229.26 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.86 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $222.73 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) shares are iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Global Clean Energy ETF owns about 3,993,820 shares. This amounts to just over 3.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $146.29 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.29 Million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $83.82 Million.