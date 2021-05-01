Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Contineus To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 90.42% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s traded shares were 869,396, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $78.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.08% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the ATKR share is $81, that puts it down -3.47% from that peak though still a striking +74.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.25. The company’s market capitalization is $3.65 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 616.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 572.67 Million shares over the past three months.

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. ATKR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.03.

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR): Trading Information

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) registered a -0.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.36% in intraday trading to $81.00 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.69%, and it has moved by 10.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 90.42%. The short interest in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) is 687.28 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $89.25, which implies an increase of 14.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $87 and $90 respectively. As a result, ATKR is trading at a discount of 14.97% off the target high and 11.14% off the low.

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Atkore Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atkore Inc. (ATKR) shares have gone up +274.55% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.7% this quarter and then fall -5.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 110.2%. While earnings are projected to return 9.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.94% per annum.

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s Biggest Investors

Atkore Inc. insiders own 0.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.04%, with the float percentage being 102.02%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 316 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.15 Million shares (or 11.05% of all shares), a total value of $211.71 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.29 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $135.36 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atkore Inc. (ATKR) shares are Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd owns about 1,686,287 shares. This amounts to just over 3.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $114.08 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.32 Million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $54.17 Million.