ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) Stock Jumped 3.25% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the last session, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s traded shares were 558,905, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.94% or -$0.49. The 52-week high for the ACTC share is $31.06, that puts it down -91.97% from that peak though still a striking +39.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.74. The company’s market capitalization is $561.24 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 925.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.3 Million shares over the past three months.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ACTC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23, which implies an increase of 42.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23 and $23 respectively. As a result, ACTC is trading at a discount of 42.15% off the target high and 42.15% off the low.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s Biggest Investors

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.81%, with the float percentage being 70.81%. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.25 Million shares (or 8.11% of all shares), a total value of $24.93 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.25 Million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 4.5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $13.85 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Fund owns about 595,772 shares. This amounts to just over 2.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.39 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 533.74 Thousand, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $11.1 Million.