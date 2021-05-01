Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Rose 50.91% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rise 1.46% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s traded shares were 432,682, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.46% or -$1.59. The 52-week high for the ARCH share is $58.88, that puts it down -32.58% from that peak though still a striking +50.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.8. The company’s market capitalization is $679.21 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 291.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 401.44 Million shares over the past three months.

Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. ARCH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.55.

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH): Trading Information

Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) registered a -3.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.41% in intraday trading to $50.70 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.37%, and it has moved by 10.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.46%. The short interest in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) is 2.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58, which implies an increase of 30.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50 and $65 respectively. As a result, ARCH is trading at a discount of 46.36% off the target high and 12.59% off the low.

Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Arch Resources, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) shares have gone up +23.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 121.2% against 46.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 117.1% this quarter and then jump 240.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $346.83 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $404.4 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $287.27 Million and $382.26 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.7% and then jump by 5.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.2%. While earnings are projected to return -268.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s Biggest Investors

Arch Resources, Inc. insiders own 1.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 130.97%, with the float percentage being 133.6%. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 204 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.42 Million shares (or 9.26% of all shares), a total value of $61.98 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.41 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $61.6 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 1,618,424 shares. This amounts to just over 10.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $67.33 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 420.82 Thousand, or about 2.75% of the stock, which is worth about $18.42 Million.