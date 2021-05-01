Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Has Been Rising 86.84% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s traded shares were 301,073, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $57.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.77% or $2.62. The 52-week high for the AMTI share is $78.22, that puts it down -36.06% from that peak though still a striking +70.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.05. The company’s market capitalization is $2.17 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 870.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 187.73 Million shares over the past three months.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.2. AMTI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.75.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI): Trading Information

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) registered a 4.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.22% in intraday trading to $58.20 this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.83%, and it has moved by 36.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 86.84%. The short interest in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) is 2.06 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $77.25, which implies an increase of 34.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $68 and $92 respectively. As a result, AMTI is trading at a discount of 60.03% off the target high and 18.28% off the low.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -236.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 38.7% per annum.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s Biggest Investors

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. insiders own 24.5% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.94%, with the float percentage being 84.69%. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.66 Million shares (or 24.58% of all shares), a total value of $266.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.61 Million shares, is of Founders Fund V Management, LLC’s that is approximately 10.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $111.13 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2,522,043 shares. This amounts to just over 7.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $77.6 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.29 Million, or about 6.5% of the stock, which is worth about $100.84 Million.