Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC): Can A Stock That’s Up 0.646% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)’s traded shares were 451,907, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.6. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $59.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.33% or -$4.67. The 52-week high for the AIMC share is $66.38, that puts it down -12.49% from that peak though still a striking +71.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.88. The company’s market capitalization is $3.82 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 396.82 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 405.5 Million shares over the past three months.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. AIMC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC): Trading Information

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) registered a -7.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.44% in intraday trading to $65.89 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7%, and it has moved by 6.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.46%. The short interest in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) is 1.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.2, which implies an increase of 15.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $53 and $79 respectively. As a result, AIMC is trading at a discount of 33.88% off the target high and -10.18% off the low.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) shares have gone up +38.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.03% against 16%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 30% this quarter and then fall -8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $458.33 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $451.94 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $368.01 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -18%. While earnings are projected to return -120% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

AIMC Dividend Yield

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 22 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.75%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)’s Biggest Investors

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. insiders own 1.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.03%, with the float percentage being 107.22%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 337 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.57 Million shares (or 8.6% of all shares), a total value of $308.78 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.32 Million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 8.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $294.66 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Core Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,827,042 shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $101.27 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.71 Million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $94.66 Million.