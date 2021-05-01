Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Has Been Falling -11.42% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s traded shares were 376,208, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.56% or -$1.07. The 52-week high for the AFYA share is $29.01, that puts it down -29.45% from that peak though still a striking +27.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.2. The company’s market capitalization is $2.09 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 240.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 217Million shares over the past three months.

Afya Limited (AFYA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. AFYA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA): Trading Information

Afya Limited (AFYA) registered a -4.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.81% in intraday trading to $25.41 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.77%, and it has moved by 17.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.42%. The short interest in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) is 618.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.85 day(s) to cover.

Afya Limited (AFYA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Afya Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Afya Limited (AFYA) shares have jump down -6.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.21% against 26.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.5% this quarter and then jump 50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $75.99 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.95 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $51.88 Million and $48.74 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.5% and then jump by 47.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 38.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.36% per annum.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s Biggest Investors

Afya Limited insiders own 19.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.44%, with the float percentage being 87.11%. BAMCO Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.36 Million shares (or 7.47% of all shares), a total value of $84.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.63 Million shares, is of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 5.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $66.63 Million.