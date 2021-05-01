After A 4.22% Rise In The Last Week, Does Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s traded shares were 416,320, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.44% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the VNOM share is $18.56, that puts it down -3.05% from that peak though still a striking +63.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.52. The company’s market capitalization is $2.81 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 626.27 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 633.8 Million shares over the past three months.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. VNOM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM): Trading Information

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) registered a -2.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.26% in intraday trading to $19.01 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.22%, and it has moved by 24.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.99%. The short interest in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) is 1.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.74, which implies an increase of 9.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $22 respectively. As a result, VNOM is trading at a discount of 22.15% off the target high and -11.16% off the low.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Viper Energy Partners LP has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) shares have gone up +165.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.29% against 10.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -66.7% this quarter and then jump 275% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $81.77 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $83.54 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $81.08 Million and $32.67 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.9% and then jump by 155.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -62.3%. While earnings are projected to return -479.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

VNOM Dividend Yield

Viper Energy Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 03, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Viper Energy Partners LP is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 7.12%.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s Biggest Investors

Viper Energy Partners LP insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.59%, with the float percentage being 80.94%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 174 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.54 Million shares (or 14.61% of all shares), a total value of $110.85 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.15 Million shares, is of EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, LP’s that is approximately 7.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $59.87 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) shares are Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1,913,390 shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.86 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.9 Million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $29.82 Million.