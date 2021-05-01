After A 2.69% Rise In The Last Week, Does HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)’s traded shares were 319,884, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.3. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.2, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.47% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the HCHC share is $4.75, that puts it down -13.1% from that peak though still a striking +63.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.55. The company’s market capitalization is $322.36 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 448.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 564.37 Million shares over the past three months.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. HCHC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC): Trading Information

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) registered a -0.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.76% in intraday trading to $4.41- this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.69%, and it has moved by 8.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.83%. The short interest in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) is 2.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 19.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $5 respectively. As a result, HCHC is trading at a discount of 19.05% off the target high and 19.05% off the low.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that HC2 Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) shares have gone up +85.84% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 69.7% this quarter and then jump 87.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -48.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $248.1 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $251.7 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $498.4 Million and $444.8 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -50.2% and then fell by -43.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.9%. While earnings are projected to return -60.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)’s Biggest Investors

HC2 Holdings, Inc. insiders own 38.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.85%, with the float percentage being 59.59%. Jefferies Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.45 Million shares (or 7.1% of all shares), a total value of $17.77 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.9 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $12.72 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1,220,896 shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.81 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 Million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $3.43 Million.