After A 10.89% Rise In The Last Week, Does Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)’s traded shares were 496,548, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.07% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the ELVT share is $4.9, that puts it down -45.83% from that peak though still a striking +70.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $119.8 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 727.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 511.73 Million shares over the past three months.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. ELVT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT): Trading Information

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT) registered a 3.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.18% in intraday trading to $3.43- this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.89%, and it has moved by 16.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.79%. The short interest in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) is 440.95 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.43, which implies an increase of 31.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.25 and $5.6 respectively. As a result, ELVT is trading at a discount of 66.67% off the target high and -3.27% off the low.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Elevate Credit, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT) shares have gone up +38.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -73.56% against 13.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 209.1% this quarter and then fall -110% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -13.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.6%. While earnings are projected to return 46.7% in 2021, the next five years will return -1.22% per annum.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)’s Biggest Investors

Elevate Credit, Inc. insiders own 39.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.27%, with the float percentage being 87.02%. Requisite Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.27 Million shares (or 6.35% of all shares), a total value of $9.04 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.35 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 3.8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.4 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,078,391 shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.3 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 418.7 Thousand, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $1.67 Million.