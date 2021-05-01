After A -1.31% Drop In The Last Week, Does Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s traded shares were 384,673, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.91% or -$0.62. The 52-week high for the ADN share is $19.21, that puts it down -59.82% from that peak though still a striking +16.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.05. The company’s market capitalization is $554.47 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.82 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 981.4 Million shares over the past three months.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ADN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN): Trading Information

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) registered a -4.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.13% in intraday trading to $12.67 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.31%, and it has moved by -19.44% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -19.49%. The short interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) is 4.03 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.5, which implies an increase of 53.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $19 respectively. As a result, ADN is trading at a discount of 58.07% off the target high and 49.75% off the low.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -718.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.